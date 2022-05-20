US Unveils New Measures to Fight Hate Crimes After Deadly Buffalo Shooting - Justice Dept

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he has unveiled three new measures to combat hates crimes in the United States following the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo last week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he has unveiled three new measures to combat hates crimes in the United States following the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo last week.

"Today, I want to announce three important steps we are taking that reflect our holistic approach," Garland said. "First, along with our partners at the Department of Health and Human Services, we are issuing a new guidance aimed at raising awareness of hate crimes during the pandemic. This guidance includes several steps that community-based organizations, law enforcement, government officials and others can take to raise awareness of hate crimes and hate incidents and how that increased awareness can be used as a tool for prevention and response."

Garland pointed out that the guidance focuses on both hate crimes and hate incidents and was created with the input of many community-based stakeholders and public health professionals.

"Second, I am pleased to announce that the Department has hired Ana Paula Noguez Mercado as our first-ever full-time Language Access Coordinator," Garland said. "We know that language access is a major barrier to the reporting of hate crimes and hate incidents. Ana will join our Office of Access to Justice. She will work to improve knowledge, use and expansion of the Department's language access resources."

Moreover, Garland announced that the Department is releasing $10 million grant solicitations for new programs to address hate crimes.

On Saturday, a shooting in a supermarket in the US city of Buffalo resulted in ten people dead and three injured. The FBI qualified the incident as a racially motivated hate crime, while Biden called for every effort to end "hate-fueled domestic terrorism." The 18-year-old perpetrator, a mentally disturbed individual known to the authorities, was charged with first-degree murder.