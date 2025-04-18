US Unveils New Port Fees For Chinese-linked Ships
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The United States unveiled new port fees on Chinese built and operated ships Thursday, in a bid to boost the domestic shipbuilding industry and curb China's dominance in the sector.
The move -- which stems from a probe launched under the prior administration -- comes as the United States and China are locked in a major trade war over President Donald Trump's tariffs and could further rachet up tensions.
"Ships and shipping are vital to American economic security and the free flow of commerce," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement announcing the new fees, most of which will begin in mid-October.
Under the new rule, per tonnage fees will apply to each Chinese-linked ship's US voyage -- not at each port as some in the sector had worried -- up to five times per year.
There will be separate fees for Chinese operated ships and Chinese built ships, and both will gradually increase over subsequent years.
All non-US built car carrier vessels will also be hit with a fee beginning in 180 days.
It also introduces new fees for liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers, though those do not take effect for three years.
A fact sheet accompanying the announcement said fees will not cover "Great Lakes or Caribbean shipping, shipping to and from US territories, or bulk commodity exports on ships that arrive in the United States empty."
"The Trump administration's actions will begin to reverse Chinese dominance, address threats to the US supply chain, and send a demand signal for US-built ships," Greer said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
More Stories From World
-
US unveils new port fees for Chinese-linked ships2 minutes ago
-
Brazilian goal poacher Ribeiro makes his mark in South Africa2 minutes ago
-
US ambassador to Japan 'extremely optimistic' about trade deal2 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court to hear Trump birthright citizenship case next month3 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing backbone feels Trump trade war pinch3 minutes ago
-
Iberian coaches Cardoso, Riveiro eye top South African prize12 minutes ago
-
From field of dreams to Olympic glory: Jamaica's sprinting conveyor belt12 minutes ago
-
Man Utd buy time to make miserable season 'special', says Amorim13 minutes ago
-
US ambassador to Japan 'extremely optimistic' about trade deal1 hour ago
-
Napoli disturbing buoyant Inter's peace in Serie A Easter bonanza2 hours ago
-
Heartbroken Brits abandon pets as living costs bite2 hours ago
-
Netflix earnings top forecasts despite economic turmoil2 hours ago