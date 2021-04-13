UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Unveils Nuclear Moon Rocket Contractors

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Unveils Nuclear Moon Rocket Contractors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US government has selected three major military contractors to develop phase 1 of its Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program, the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) said in a news release on Monday.

"DARPA has awarded contracts for the first phase of the DRACO program," the release said. "The goal of the DRACO program is to demonstrate a nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) system above low Earth orbit in 2025. The three prime contractors are General Atomics, Blue Origin, and Lockheed Martin.

"

General Atomics will perform the Track A reactor development. Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin will independently perform the Track B work to develop Operational System (OS) and Developmental System (DS) spacecraft concept designs, DARPA said.

Phase 1 of the program will last 18 months and consist of two tracks. Track A will involve the preliminary design of an NTP reactor and propulsion subsystem concept while Track B will produce an OS spacecraft concept to meet mission objectives and design a Demonstration System DS spacecraft concept, the Defense Department said.

Related Topics

Nuclear Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

9 minutes ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

39 minutes ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

2 hours ago

Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.