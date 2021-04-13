US Unveils Nuclear Moon Rocket Contractors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US government has selected three major military contractors to develop phase 1 of its Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program, the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) said in a news release on Monday.

"DARPA has awarded contracts for the first phase of the DRACO program," the release said. "The goal of the DRACO program is to demonstrate a nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) system above low Earth orbit in 2025. The three prime contractors are General Atomics, Blue Origin, and Lockheed Martin.

"

General Atomics will perform the Track A reactor development. Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin will independently perform the Track B work to develop Operational System (OS) and Developmental System (DS) spacecraft concept designs, DARPA said.

Phase 1 of the program will last 18 months and consist of two tracks. Track A will involve the preliminary design of an NTP reactor and propulsion subsystem concept while Track B will produce an OS spacecraft concept to meet mission objectives and design a Demonstration System DS spacecraft concept, the Defense Department said.