US Unveils Plans to Welcome 100,000 Refugees, Others Fleeing Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States has unveiled plans to welcome up to 100,000 refugees and others fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, including the provision of $1 billion in new humanitarian aid, the White House announced on Thursday.

"(T)oday, the United States is announcing plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia's aggression," the White House said in a press release. "(T)he United States is announcing that we are prepared to provide more than $1 billion in new funding toward humanitarian assistance for those affected by Russia's war in Ukraine and its severe impacts around the world, including a marked rise in food insecurity, over the coming months."

The United State will also spend an additional $320 million to fund democracy and human rights programs in Ukraine and in the neighboring countries, the release said.

The Biden administration is working to expand and develop new programs with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the United States, according to the release.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies have since imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 3.6 million Ukrainians have already left the country since the start of the special operation.