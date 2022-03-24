UrduPoint.com

US Unveils Plans To Welcome 100,000 Refugees, Others Fleeing Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 08:35 PM

US Unveils Plans to Welcome 100,000 Refugees, Others Fleeing Ukraine - White House

The United States has unveiled plans to welcome up to 100,000 refugees and others fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, including the provision of $1 billion in new humanitarian aid, the White House announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States has unveiled plans to welcome up to 100,000 refugees and others fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, including the provision of $1 billion in new humanitarian aid, the White House announced on Thursday.

"(T)oday, the United States is announcing plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia's aggression," the White House said in a press release. "(T)he United States is announcing that we are prepared to provide more than $1 billion in new funding toward humanitarian assistance for those affected by Russia's war in Ukraine and its severe impacts around the world, including a marked rise in food insecurity, over the coming months."

The United State will also spend an additional $320 million to fund democracy and human rights programs in Ukraine and in the neighboring countries, the release said.

The Biden administration is working to expand and develop new programs with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the United States, according to the release.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies have since imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 3.6 million Ukrainians have already left the country since the start of the special operation.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Democracy White House Luhansk Donetsk United States February Family From Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers beat Remington St ..

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers beat Remington Stars

49 seconds ago
 Hamza and Omer in finals of Junior National Tennis ..

Hamza and Omer in finals of Junior National Tennis Championship

50 seconds ago
 IHRA to stop functioning of substandard health est ..

IHRA to stop functioning of substandard health establishments in Federal Capital ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt provides free TB diagnostic services to peopl ..

Govt provides free TB diagnostic services to people: DC

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan need 278 on last day of third day against ..

Pakistan need 278 on last day of third day against Australia

3 minutes ago
 Rejection of Russian Resources Will Unbalance Glob ..

Rejection of Russian Resources Will Unbalance Global Energy System - Moscow

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>