Open Menu

US Unveils Sweeping Sanctions Targeting Russia Over Ukraine War

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 08:37 PM

US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war

The United States announced a raft of sanctions Wednesday aimed at constraining Moscow's war in Ukraine while raising the stakes for foreign banks that still deal with Russia, ahead of G7 leaders' talks this week

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The United States announced a raft of sanctions Wednesday aimed at constraining Moscow's war in Ukraine while raising the stakes for foreign banks that still deal with Russia, ahead of G7 leaders' talks this week.

The Treasury Department and State Department's sanctions hit more than 300 targets, including entities in Russia and in countries like China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Those designated include the Moscow Exchange and several subsidiaries, a move set to complicate billions of dollars in transactions, as well as entities involved in three liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

"Today's actions strike at their remaining avenues for international materials and equipment, including their reliance on critical supplies from third countries," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

"We are increasing the risk for financial institutions dealing with Russia's war economy and eliminating paths for evasion, and diminishing Russia's ability to benefit from access to foreign technology, equipment, software, and IT services," she added.

Besides the fresh sanctions, the Treasury Department is broadening its definition of Russia's "military-industrial base."

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey China United States United Arab Emirates Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern ..

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

3 minutes ago
 Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% gr ..

Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..

3 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

3 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule o ..

Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Ed ..

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

3 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first ag ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA

40 minutes ago
Govt plans to invest hefty amount in primary educa ..

Govt plans to invest hefty amount in primary education

23 seconds ago
 PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disast ..

PDMA signs MoU with German organisation for disaster risk reduction

25 seconds ago
 PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelih ..

PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader ..

2 hours ago
 NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal

2 hours ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 tri ..

2 hours ago
 Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack ..

Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World