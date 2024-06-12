US Unveils Sweeping Sanctions Targeting Russia Over Ukraine War
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The United States announced a raft of sanctions Wednesday aimed at constraining Moscow's war in Ukraine while raising the stakes for foreign banks that still deal with Russia, ahead of G7 leaders' talks this week.
The Treasury Department and State Department's sanctions hit more than 300 targets, including entities in Russia and in countries like China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
Those designated include the Moscow Exchange and several subsidiaries, a move set to complicate billions of dollars in transactions, as well as entities involved in three liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.
"Today's actions strike at their remaining avenues for international materials and equipment, including their reliance on critical supplies from third countries," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.
"We are increasing the risk for financial institutions dealing with Russia's war economy and eliminating paths for evasion, and diminishing Russia's ability to benefit from access to foreign technology, equipment, software, and IT services," she added.
Besides the fresh sanctions, the Treasury Department is broadening its definition of Russia's "military-industrial base."
