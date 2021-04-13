UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Unwilling To Abandon 'Flawed Course' Toward Global Dominance - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Unwilling to Abandon 'Flawed Course' Toward Global Dominance - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States is persistent in its line on pursuing global dominance, but it is absolutely counterproductive in the multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the IRNA news agency.

"The main problem, as we see it, is Washington's persistent unwillingness to abandon its flawed course towards upholding the US's global dominance, which was adopted in the early 1990's following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Today, it is obvious to everyone that such a policy is entirely counterproductive, particularly given that the objective process of shaping a fairer, more democratic and therefore more sustainable multipolar world order is gaining momentum right before our eyes," Lavrov said in an interview ahead of his visit to Iran.

Despite this, the US, backed by its European allies, "has been taking aggressive steps aimed at destroying the UN-centered international legal architecture and substituting it with the so-called 'rule-based order,'" he continued.

Russia, the minister noted, does not oppose the idea of everyone following rules.

"[Y]et these rules should be developed not within a narrow circle comprising Washington and its satellites and bypassing the United Nations but within universal formats involving all key global players based on the existing universally recognized norms of international law," he stressed.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Russia Washington Visit Circle United States All Satellites

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

1 hour ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.