US Unwilling to Ensure Proper Functioning of Consular Offices in Russia - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the United States has pointed to the unjustified delays in obtaining US visas in Russia, warning that this dubious practice has a detrimental effect on US-Russian dialogue and could threaten security.

"The excuses 'about a lack of consular staff' circulated by the American embassy in Moscow in an attempt to justify the long deadlines for obtaining American visas for Russian citizens are not true," the embassy said in a Wednesday Facebook statement, stressing that it currently has "not a single visa request from the American side."

The Russian embassy expressed concerns over the apparent unwillingness of the US State Department to ensure the proper functioning of its consular establishments.

"As a result, the communication of our citizens suffers, and the professional dialogue of experts, on which security throughout the world largely depends, is curtailed," the embassy stressed in its statement.

According to the release, dubious US visa practices lead to a deterioration of US-Russian ties and should be abandoned.

"A good signal would be the removal of misleading 'information' on Russia on the website of the US Embassy in Moscow. We suggest that our American colleagues stop 'throwing logs' into the fire of hostility. It is necessary to enable the potential of cooperation and interaction between our peoples and states to be revealed," the Russian embassy said.

According to the embassy, the United States recently prevented multiple Russian officials from obtaining US visas.

A delegation of the Russian Federal Treasury that was supposed to arrive in Washington on Tuesday, December 3, did not receive American visas; neither did Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Relations with Compatriots Abroad (DRCA) Oleg Malginov, who was supposed to participate in a youth forum in New York last week.