US Upcoming Talks With E3 Leaders on Iran 'Not for Deliverable' - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The United States does not expect any particular result from the upcoming meeting between Preisdent Joe Biden and the leaders of Germany, Italy and France - the E3 - because the gathering is not about a "deliverable, a senior Biden administration official said.

"This is not a meeting for a deliverable," the official said during a press briefing on Friday.

However, the official said the meeting will send a "good public signal" about the unity of the international community regarding Iran.