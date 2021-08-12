US Updates Policy to Support Non-Citizen Crime Victims - Immigration Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US government will help non-citizen crime victims seek justice and also facilitate access to immigration benefits, according to a policy update announced by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency on Wednesday.

"This policy update facilitates victim cooperation with law enforcement, enhances ICE's criminal investigative efforts, and promotes trust in ICE agents and officers enforcing our laws. It is ICE's commitment to assist victims of crime regardless of their immigration status," Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a press release.

Congress created victim-based immigration benefits to encourage noncitizen victims to seek assistance and report crimes committed against them despite their undocumented status, ICE said in an accompanying fact sheet.

The document also cited the US Violence Against Women Act and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act as examples of laws protecting crime victims that apply to both citizens and non-citizens.

When victims have access to humanitarian protection, regardless of their immigration status, and can feel safe in coming forward, it strengthens the ability of local, state, and Federal law enforcement agencies to detect, investigate, according to ICE.