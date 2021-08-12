UrduPoint.com

US Updates Policy To Support Non-Citizen Crime Victims - Immigration Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Updates Policy to Support Non-Citizen Crime Victims - Immigration Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US government will help non-citizen crime victims seek justice and also facilitate access to immigration benefits, according to a policy update announced by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency on Wednesday.

"This policy update facilitates victim cooperation with law enforcement, enhances ICE's criminal investigative efforts, and promotes trust in ICE agents and officers enforcing our laws. It is ICE's commitment to assist victims of crime regardless of their immigration status," Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a press release.

Congress created victim-based immigration benefits to encourage noncitizen victims to seek assistance and report crimes committed against them despite their undocumented status, ICE said in an accompanying fact sheet.

The document also cited the US Violence Against Women Act and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act as examples of laws protecting crime victims that apply to both citizens and non-citizens.

When victims have access to humanitarian protection, regardless of their immigration status, and can feel safe in coming forward, it strengthens the ability of local, state, and Federal law enforcement agencies to detect, investigate, according to ICE.

Related Topics

Criminals Women Government

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

55 minutes ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

55 minutes ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

55 minutes ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

55 minutes ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.