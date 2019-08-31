UrduPoint.com
US Updates Tax Treaties With Japan, Spain To Promote Trade - Treasury Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:18 AM

The United States has updated tax treaty protocols with Japan and Spain to help Americans conduct business and promote reciprocal trade, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States has updated tax treaty protocols with Japan and Spain to help Americans conduct business and promote reciprocal trade, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Friday.

"These tax treaty protocols will help to create a level playing field for American businesses and workers, and foster stronger economic growth for both the United States and our trading partners," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the release.

The Treasury Department explained in the release that the Japan Protocol will reduce taxes on interest and some dividends, while providing mandatory arbitration of some tax disputes.

The Spain Protocol will reduce taxes on interest, royalties, certain direct dividends and capital gains, the release said.

The treaty updates will also provide for mandatory binding arbitration to facilitate more effective and expedient resolutions of certain tax disputes between US and Japanese tax administrations, resulting in certainty for taxpayers, the release added.

The treaty updates were approved by the US Senate earlier this year, the release noted.

