Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Upgrades Belarus on Human Trafficking Tier System After Reform Efforts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Belarus has received a better tier placement in the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report following efforts to reform practices in the country, the US State Department said in the report on Thursday.

"The government of Belarus does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so. The government made key achievements during the reporting period, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity; therefore Belarus was upgraded to Tier 2 Watch List," the report said.

The report said while the Belarussian government continued the practice of national and regional level "subbotnik" days of service, in contrast to previous years, approximately 500,000 fewer people participated in the 2020 national subbotnik without any reports of retaliation by the authorities.

Additional achievements featured in the report included amending the national referral mechanism to improve victim identification and assistance, requiring the recording of child victim and witness testimony during pre-trial investigation for later use in court to reduce possible re-traumatization.

However, the report also found that the Belarussian government did not report investigating or filing charges related to illegal recruitment of migrant workers for the fourth consecutive year in spite of data collected by NGOs suggesting the majority of trafficking victims are men subjected to forced labor, primarily in Russia, Poland, Turkey and other countries throughout Europe and the middle East.

