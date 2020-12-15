UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Upgrades COVID-19 Travel Health Warnings For Georgia, Kosovo - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:40 AM

US Upgrades COVID-19 Travel Health Warnings for Georgia, Kosovo - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US government has upgraded its COVID-19 travel warnings for US citizens and advises them not to visit Georgia and Kosovo, the Department of State said in a media note.

"This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and reissued with updates, raised to a Level 4 - Do Not Travel: Georgia, Kosovo," the note said on Monday.

The State Department has also reissued and confirmed its Level 3 advisory to reconsider travel to Uruguay, Eswatini and Mozambique, the note also said.

"[T]he Department of State regularly assesses and updates our Travel Advisories, based on current US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Travel Notices and the current conditions in country," the note added.

The CDC recently updated its public Travel Health Notices for COVID-19, according to the note.

Related Topics

Visit Georgia Mozambique Uruguay Media Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

3 hours ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

3 hours ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

4 hours ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.