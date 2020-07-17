UrduPoint.com
US Uranium Production Falls To Record Low - Energy Dept.

US Uranium Production Falls to Record Low - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Uranium output from US producers in 2019 fell to the lowest level in records dating back to 1949, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Friday.

"The United States produced 174,000 Pounds of uranium concentrate (U3O8) in 2019, 89% less than in 2018 and the lowest amount produced since the US. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) data series began in 1949. Domestic U3O8 production has declined since its peak of 43.7 million pounds in 1980," the report said.

U3O8 is an impure mixture containing about 80 percent uranium, which is extracted from ore and is then enriched at fabrication plants make fuel for nuclear reactors, the report explained.

The US ended policies promoting domestic uranium production in the 1980s, allowing countries such as Canada and Australia with more accessible, high-quality ore deposits to produce U308 at a lower cost. As a result, imports have exceeded domestic production each year since 1990, according to the report.

