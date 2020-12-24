UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urban Anti-Violent Crime Operation Led To Over 6,000 Arrests - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:00 AM

US Urban Anti-Violent Crime Operation Led to Over 6,000 Arrests - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The US Justice Department's urban anti-violent crime operation, known as Operation Legend, has led to more than 6,000 arrests in less than six months, Attorney General William Barr said in a press release.

"Since Operation Legend's launch on July 8, 2020, over 6,000 arrests - including approximately 467 for homicide - were made; more than 2600 firearms were seized; and more than 32 kilos of heroin, more than 17 kilos of fentanyl, more than 300 kilos of methamphetamine, more than 135 kilos of cocaine, and more than $11 million in drug and other illicit proceeds were seized," the release said on Wednesday.

Of the 6,000 arrests, about 1,500 have already been charged with Federal offenses, the release said.

Barr concluded his last day as Attorney General on Wednesday.

Related Topics

July 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

5 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

6 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

5 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

7 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.