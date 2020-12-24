US Urban Anti-Violent Crime Operation Led to Over 6,000 Arrests - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The US Justice Department's urban anti-violent crime operation, known as Operation Legend, has led to more than 6,000 arrests in less than six months, Attorney General William Barr said in a press release.

"Since Operation Legend's launch on July 8, 2020, over 6,000 arrests - including approximately 467 for homicide - were made; more than 2600 firearms were seized; and more than 32 kilos of heroin, more than 17 kilos of fentanyl, more than 300 kilos of methamphetamine, more than 135 kilos of cocaine, and more than $11 million in drug and other illicit proceeds were seized," the release said on Wednesday.

Of the 6,000 arrests, about 1,500 have already been charged with Federal offenses, the release said.

Barr concluded his last day as Attorney General on Wednesday.