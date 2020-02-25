UrduPoint.com
US Urges Afghanistan To Address Reports Of Fraud In Presidential Election - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States questions the results of Afghanistan's February 18 presidential election, in which the nation's Independent Election Commission declared President Ashraf Ghani the winner of a second term in office, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Monday.

"Concerns have been raised about the election process. We expect these concerns to be handled in accordance with constitutional and legal procedures," Ortagus said.

Unlike the European Union, which recognized Ghani as the winner, the US has thus far withheld its endorsement of the election outcome.

The loser, Afghanistan's outgoing Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, in a twitter post last week accused election officials of "systemic fraud and serious electoral irregularities" on behalf of the winner.

Ortagus urged all parties to "participate in and support the immediate establishment of an agreed national framework for peace" - a reference to US-Taliban negotiations on an agreement to withdraw US forces.

Last Friday marked the beginning of a week-long partial cease fire accepted by the Taliban a condition for the US to sign a deal ending the presence of American forces after nearly 19 years.

