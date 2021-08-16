The US urges all Afghanistan neighbors in the region to give refuge to the people who are fleeing the country after the Taliban (banned in Russia) grabbed power in the country on Sunday, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The US urges all Afghanistan neighbors in the region to give refuge to the people who are fleeing the country after the Taliban (banned in Russia) grabbed power in the country on Sunday, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We urge Afghanistan's neighbors, and others in the region and beyond to give refuge, be it a temporary or permanent, to Afghans attempting to flee," Thomas-Greenfield said during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Afghanistan.