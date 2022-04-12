US Urges All Countries Not to Do Major Weapons Transactions With Russia - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The United States is calling on all nations not to have major weapons transactions with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press briefing after meeting with top Indian officials.

"We continue to urge all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapons systems particularly in light of what Russia is doing to Ukraine," Blinken said when asked whether Washington is considering imposing sanctions on India over procuring S-400 air defense systems. "We have not yet made a determination regarding potential sanctions or potential waivers under the CAATSA law.

"

The Indian military uses a variety of Russian-made weapons, including missile systems, tanks and artillery guns and has signed on additional deals, including the purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system. India has taken a neutral stance in the ongoing conflict between Russia and the United States and its allies with respect to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, and has refused to join the Western sanctions against Russia.