Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:20 AM

US Urges All Parties in Guinea to Forego Violence, Engage in National Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The United States condemns the seizure of power by the military in Guinea, calling on all parties to avoid violence and engage in dialogue, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea's prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity. These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea's other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people," Price said in a Sunday statement.

On Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who announced that they had captured the country's president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government and the rebels declared a nationwide curfew in the country, saying that they were replacing local governors and prefects with members of the military.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) all condemned the coup in Guinea on Sunday and demanded that the rebels release the country's president. ECOWAS has called for the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea and threatened the rebels with sanctions.

The rebels have pledged to ensure local residents' safety following the Sunday coup, the junta, which now calls itself the National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD), said in a statement.

Outgoing ministers, members of Conde's cabinet and other top officials are invited to a meeting that will be convened by the rebels on Monday morning, at 11 a.m., the CNRD said, warning that failure to attend will be considered "a rebellion."

Doumbouya said that the president is staying with the rebels in a safe location and has access to all the necessary healthcare.

