US Urges All Parties in Libya to Stop Fighting, Return to Political Process - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The United States urges all parties in Libya to stop fighting and return to a political process after an apparent air strike on a migrant detention center near Libya's capital of Tripoli left 44 people dead and injured more than 100, the US State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"This tragic and needless loss of life, which impacted one of the most vulnerable populations, underscores the urgent need for all Libyan parties to de-escalate fighting in Tripoli and return to the political process, which is the only viable path to lasting peace and stability in Libya," the department said in the release.

The State Department also offered its deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Since the 2011 US-sponsored overthrow and killing of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country has been divided into a western part under the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a parallel administration in the east backed by the LNA.

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA. The LNA has since captured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.