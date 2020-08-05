US Urges All Parties in Libya War to Finalize Ceasefire Under UN Auspices - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States is calling on the sides to the conflict in Libya to finalize the ceasefire under United Nations auspices as well as to enable country's oil corporation to resume its work, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To that end, we call on all parties - those responsible for the current escalation and those working to end it - to enable the National Oil Corporation to resume its vital work, with full transparency, and to implement a demilitarized solution for Sirte and al-Jufra, respect the UN arms embargo, and finalize a ceasefire under the UN-led 5+5 military talks," O'Brien said.