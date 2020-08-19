UrduPoint.com
US Urges All Parties To Ensure Humanitarian Workers Safety In Conflict Zones - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:59 PM

US Urges All Parties to Ensure Humanitarian Workers Safety in Conflict Zones - State Dept.

The United States is urging all parties of armed conflicts throughout the world to ensure the safety and security humanitarian personnel, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population Carol O'Connell told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States is urging all parties of armed conflicts throughout the world to ensure the safety and security humanitarian personnel, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population Carol O'Connell told reporters on Wednesday.

"We repeat our longstanding call on all parties to arms conflicts to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and work to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian workers," O'Connell said during a conference call.

August 19 has been marked annually since 2009 as the World Humanitarian Day in memory of the August 19, 2003 deadly bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad.

O'Connell expressed concern over increased attacks against humanitarian workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying the United States is deeply saddened by the killing of humanitarian personnel in Niger, North East Nigeria and South Sudan in a last several weeks.

"Humanitarian workers must be able to pursue their work in safety and security," O'Connell said.

According to the UN-reported figures, 483 aid workers were attacked on duty in 2019 of which 125 were killed, 234 injured and 124 kidnapped in a total of 277 separate incidents.

