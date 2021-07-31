US Urges All Regional Actors to Encourage Afghan Sides to Return to Negotiations -Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The United States is appealing to all regional actors to urge the parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to resume negotiations after an attack on a United Nations compound in Herat, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The United States strongly condemns the attack on the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an Afghan guard," Sullivan said in a statement. "We reiterate our call for an immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan, and for all regional actors to encourage the parties to return to negotiations without delay so that the Afghan people can achieve a durable and just political settlement that brings the peace and security they deserve."