UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges All Sides In S. Ossetia To Work Through Monitoring Mission Hotline - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:17 PM

US Urges All Sides in S. Ossetia to Work Through Monitoring Mission Hotline - State Dept.

The United States is urging all parties to refrain from escalating the situation in South Ossetia and work through the European Monitoring Mission hotline to resolve it, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States is urging all parties to refrain from escalating the situation in South Ossetia and work through the European Monitoring Mission hotline to resolve it, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

"The United States is monitoring reports of military buildup near the administrative boundary line (ABL) of the Russian-occupied Georgian region of South Ossetia," Ortagus said. "We call on all sides to avoid escalation and work through the European Monitoring Mission hotline and the Geneva International Discussion Co-Chairs to resolve the situation."

Ortagus said the United States is also calling on Russia to use all available channels so that further escalation in the situation can be avoided.

Earlier on Friday, Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia said the Georgian government will not dismantle a police checkpoint near the village of Tsenlisi, which lies on the border with South Ossetia.

The statement came after Yegor Kochiev, the head of the South Ossetian delegation at the 95th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting, called on the Georgian government on Thursday to dismantle the police checkpoint. Kochiev gave Georgia until 6:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT) on Friday to act and said failure to act would result in taking "all measures authorized by law."

Following Georgia's refusal to dismantle the checkpoint, Russian and Ossetian participants of the IPRM event - co-facilitated by the OSCE to create a dialogue between Georgia and South Ossetia - walked out of the talks.

However, later of Friday, Georgia's National Security Council Chief of Staff Kakha Kemoklidze said he hoped the situation would be settled by the end of the day.

South Ossetia broke away from Georgia in 2008 following a deadly incursion and attack by Georgian troops. The next meeting of the IPRM is scheduled for October 2.

Related Topics

Attack Police Russia Geneva Georgia United States October Border Allied Bank Limited Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

2 hours ago

Kashmir Hour observed in Layyah

2 minutes ago

Lawyers, others hold rallies to express solidarity ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in armed attack on rickshaw in Hyderaba ..

2 minutes ago

Two children among three die, two injure in Pishin ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister proud of nation for showing solidar ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.