WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States calls on its allies and partners to treat with scepticism Russia's public comments after Monday's security talks, a senior US State Department official said.

"We fully expect that the Russian side will make public comments following the meeting on Monday that will not reflect the true nature of the discussions that took place," the official said during a conference call on Friday.

"We would urge our allies and partners to view those comments with extreme skepticism and to continue their ongoing discussions and coordination with the United States."