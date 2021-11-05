US urges Americans in Ethiopia to leave 'as soon as possible'

The United States on Friday urged Americans in Ethiopia to leave without delay, as fears mount of Tigrayan rebel fighters advancing on Addis Ababa

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :

"The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise US citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible," the US Embassy in Ethiopia said in a statement.