US Urges Americans in Ukraine to Leave Country 'Now' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The United States is yet again urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately amid alleged threats of Russian military action, the US State Department said in a travel advisory.

"Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19; those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means. If remaining in Ukraine, exercise increased caution due to crime, civil unrest, and potential combat operations should Russia take military action. Some areas have increased risk," the advisory said on Thursday.

On January 23, the State Department authorized evacuation of US diplomats' family members and of direct hire employees. The State Department also recommended that US citizens who were present in Ukraine should consider departing right away due to unpredictable security situation.

Earlier in February, State Department spokesperson Ned price said that it is estimated that some 6,600 US citizens permanently live in Ukraine in October while some news outlets reported that there are at least 30,000 Americans in the country.