US Urges Americans To Avoid Travel To Italy, Greenland And Mauritius Due To COVID- CDC

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:10 AM

US Urges Americans to Avoid Travel to Italy, Greenland And Mauritius Due to COVID- CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The United States is urging Americans to avoid travel to Italy, Greenland and Mauritius due to a substantial increase in new Omicron variant of COVID-19 infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

The CDC on Monday added Italy, Greenland and Mauritius to its list of countries considered to have a very high number of COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the CDC said the number of new coronavirus infections was up 37 percent as compared to the prior week, and the number of COVID-19-related deaths per week increased by 28 percent.

Moreover, the CDC said the seven-day average of new COVID-19-related hospitalizations is about 7,441 a day, an increase of about 16 percent over the prior week.

