US Urges Americans To Leave Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia - Embassy

January 26, 2022

The US embassy in Kiev on Wednesday urged American citizens in Ukraine to depart on commercial flights due to an alleged threat of Russian military action

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The US embassy in Kiev on Wednesday urged American citizens in Ukraine to depart on commercial flights due to an alleged threat of Russian military action.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the embassy said in a statement.

On Monday, the US embassy in Kiev published a similar statement advising Americans to leave the country given unpredictability regarding Ukraine.

The State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of US direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from the embassy in Kiev.

The statement is a consequence of heightened tension between Ukraine and Russia. The West and Kiev accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Russia maintains it has no intention of attacking anyone and stresses its right to move troops within its own territory, pointing to NATO's activity near its borders.

