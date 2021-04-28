US Urges Americans Wishing To Depart Afghanistan To Leave Immediately - State Dept.
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The US government is advising all Americans wishing to leave Afghanistan to leave as soon as possible due to a high level of violence in the country, the State Department said in a travel advisory on Tuesday.
"US citizens wishing to depart Afghanistan should leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights," the advisory said.