US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan to Leave Immediately - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The US government is advising all Americans wishing to leave Afghanistan to leave as soon as possible due to a high level of violence in the country, the State Department said in a travel advisory on Tuesday.

"US citizens wishing to depart Afghanistan should leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights," the advisory said.