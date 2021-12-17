US Urges Amhara Leaders in Ethiopia to End Violence in Western Tigray Region - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States called on the Amhara authorities to stop perpetrating violence against civilians in Ethiopia's Tigray region amid reports alleging mass detentions, killings and forced expulsions, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

"The United States is gravely concerned by unconfirmed new reports alleging mass detentions, killings, and forced expulsions of ethnic Tigrayans in western Tigray by Amhara security forces," Price said in a statement. "We call on Amhara leaders to renounce violence against civilians."

Price urged the Ethiopian government to investigate the reports and hold those responsible to account.

The State Department also called on Eritrea to withdraw its troops from Ethiopia and urged all armed actors in the war to cease hostilities, stop human rights abuses and commit to an inclusive national dialogue to resolve the conflict.

According to the United Nations, 1.2 million people have been forced to flee western Tigray since the beginning of the conflict in November 2020. Rights groups have alleged that thousands of civilians have been detained and arrested without charge, kept in poor conditions, tortured and deprived of basic rights.