UrduPoint.com

US Urges Amhara Leaders In Ethiopia To End Violence In Western Tigray Region - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Urges Amhara Leaders in Ethiopia to End Violence in Western Tigray Region - State Dept.

The United States called on the Amhara authorities to stop perpetrating violence against civilians in Ethiopia's Tigray region amid reports alleging mass detentions, killings and forced expulsions, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States called on the Amhara authorities to stop perpetrating violence against civilians in Ethiopia's Tigray region amid reports alleging mass detentions, killings and forced expulsions, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States is gravely concerned by unconfirmed new reports alleging mass detentions, killings, and forced expulsions of ethnic Tigrayans in western Tigray by Amhara security forces," Price said in a statement. "We call on Amhara leaders to renounce violence against civilians."

Price urged the Ethiopian government to investigate the reports and hold those responsible to account.

The State Department also called on Eritrea to withdraw its troops from Ethiopia and urged all armed actors in the war to cease hostilities, stop human rights abuses and commit to an inclusive national dialogue to resolve the conflict.

According to the United Nations, 1.2 million people have been forced to flee western Tigray since the beginning of the conflict in November 2020. Rights groups have alleged that thousands of civilians have been detained and arrested without charge, kept in poor conditions, tortured and deprived of basic rights.

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Price Eritrea Ethiopia United States November 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

26 minutes ago
 Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

40 minutes ago
 PM says timely completion of welfare projects is t ..

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is top priority of Govt

46 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

48 minutes ago
 PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additio ..

PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

52 minutes ago
 Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding ..

Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding reception to January: Reports

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.