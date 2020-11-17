US Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Re-Engage With Minsk Group to Settle Conflict - Pompeo

The United States has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-engage promptly with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs to reach a sustainable solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United States has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-engage promptly with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs to reach a sustainable solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We urge the sides to re-engage as soon as possible with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to pursue a lasting and sustainable political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the Helsinki Final Act principles of the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the self-determination and equal rights of peoples," Pompeo said.