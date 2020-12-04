UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Resume Work With Minsk Group - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:39 AM

US Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Resume Work With Minsk Group - State Dept.

The United States is calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue their work with the Minsk Group in order to achieve a lasting end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The United States is calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue their work with the Minsk Group in order to achieve a lasting end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Thursday.

"We urge the Governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume work with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to reach a lasting, peaceful end to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Biegun said at the OSCE Ministerial Council Plenary Session. "This dispute will not be resolved on the battlefield."

Biegun also said he welcomed the cessation of hostilities, adding that this is just the first step.

"Any enduring solution must be based on the principles in the Helsinki Final Act," he said.

In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin together with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire agreement paved the way for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. Russian peacekeepers are helping to rebuild power lines, gas pipelines, communication lines and transformer substations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Minsk Armenia Helsinki Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan United States November Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

11 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

11 minutes ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

12 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide low cost housing to peop ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.