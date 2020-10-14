UrduPoint.com
US Urges Azerbaijan, Armenia Uphold Ceasefire Commitments - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:13 PM

The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to observe ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to observe ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"As a co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping Azerbaijan and Armenia achieving sustainable settlement to their conflict.

We call on both countries to implement their agreed upon commitments to a ceasefire and stop targeting civilian areas," Pompeo said during a press briefing.

