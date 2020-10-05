US Urges Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers to Reach Ceasefire at Once - State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told the top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun told the top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Monday.

"Biegun spoke separately today with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jehun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to express deep concern over reports of the escalation of military action and expanding theater of operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Ortagus said. "Deputy Secretary Biegun urged the sides to agree to a ceasefire immediately and resume negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to find a durable resolution to the conflict."