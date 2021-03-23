US Urges Belarus to Ensure Rights of All Citizens to Peaceful Protest

The US embassy in Belarus has encouraged Minsk to ensure the right of all citizens to gather and peacefully express opinions ahead of the upcoming March 25 rally, traditionally organized by the country's opposition on Freedom Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US embassy in Belarus has encouraged Minsk to ensure the right of all citizens to gather and peacefully express opinions ahead of the upcoming March 25 rally, traditionally organized by the country's opposition on Freedom Day.

Belarusian opposition applied to the city committee in Minsk for approval of a Freedom Day demonstration. The city authorities refused, citing coronavirus restrictions and lack of an agreement with the police on the protection of public order.

"Ahead of Freedom Day we urge authorities to extend these rights to all Belarusians without police violence or detentions," the embassy tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian state broadcaster ONT reported that a small demonstration gathered in Minsk near the US and Ukrainian embassies demanding to stop interfering in the country's internal affairs. According to the news, the peaceful rally was attended by "supporters of the current government, activists, representatives of public organizations and ordinary residents of the capital.

"

The embassy noted that the authorities allowed peaceful protesters to gather outside the US embassy and criticize the country.

"We support the right to gather and peacefully express opinions," it stressed.

The embassy also advised the US citizens residing in Belarus to exercise caution from March 25 to March 28 in public areas "regarding potential rallies, assemblies, protests, and demonstrations within the Republic of Belarus in association with Freedom Day."

Head of the city committee's internal affairs directorate Mikhail Grib called on Minsk residents to abstain from participation in unauthorized rallies scheduled for Thursday as, allegedly, there has been information about plans to start clashes with the police.