US Urges Belarus To Immediately Release Political Consultant Shklyarov - Security Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:10 AM

US Urges Belarus to Immediately Release Political Consultant Shklyarov - Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The United States urges Belarus to release political consultant Vitaly Shklyarov, arrested in a criminal case on preparation of actions grossly violating public order, US National Security Adviser Robert C.

O'Brien said.

"The United States calls for the immediate release of Vitali Shkliarov, an American citizen and the husband of a U.S. diplomat, unjustly detained in Belarus for nearly two months," O'Brien said on Twitter.

"Mr. Shkliarov should be returned to his family," he said.

