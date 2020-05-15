UrduPoint.com
US Urges Belarus To Increase Access Of American Business To Its Markets - Pompeo

The United States wants Belarus to allow American companies greater access to Belarusian markets, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United States wants Belarus to allow American companies greater access to Belarusian markets, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States urges Belarus to build on the progress it has made to increase the access of American businesses to its market and undertake the market-oriented, trade-liberalizing reforms necessary to advance its WTO accession process," Pompeo said.

"These developments will help Belarus unlock its full trade and investment potential and secure its future."

