US Urges Belarus To Increase Access Of American Business To Its Markets - Pompeo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:41 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United States wants Belarus to allow American companies greater access to Belarusian markets, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.
"The United States urges Belarus to build on the progress it has made to increase the access of American businesses to its market and undertake the market-oriented, trade-liberalizing reforms necessary to advance its WTO accession process," Pompeo said.
"These developments will help Belarus unlock its full trade and investment potential and secure its future."