US Urges Belarus to Increase Access of American Business to its Markets - Pompeo

The United States wants Belarus to allow American companies greater access to Belarusian markets, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday

"The United States urges Belarus to build on the progress it has made to increase the access of American businesses to its market and undertake the market-oriented, trade-liberalizing reforms necessary to advance its WTO accession process," Pompeo said.

"These developments will help Belarus unlock its full trade and investment potential and secure its future."