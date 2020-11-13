UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Belarus To Release Political Prisoners, Engage In Dialogue - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, Engage in Dialogue - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The United States is calling on Minsk to free all political prisoners and start talks with the Coordination Council, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"We once again call on the Belarusian authorities to immediately cease the escalating use of violence against peaceful demonstrators, release all political prisoners and other peaceful protestors who have been detained, and engage in meaningful dialogue with the Coordination Council and Belarusian civil society," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said Washington condemns the continued detention of political prisoners in Belarus, noting that more than 100 of them are presently currently being detained over the protests.

Protests in Belarus, triggered by incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election that the opposition considers to have been rigged, have been ongoing since mid-August. The opposition and its supporters believe that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor. The police forces have used tear gas, rubber bullets and other violent measures to disperse the crowds of protesters.

Related Topics

Election Police Washington Civil Society Minsk Belarus United States Gas All Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

21 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

22 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

22 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

22 minutes ago

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Ch ..

22 minutes ago

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict esc ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.