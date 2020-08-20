UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:05 PM

US Urges Belarus to Work With OSCE to Facilitate Dialogue, Engage All Stakeholders- Pompeo

The United States urges the Belarusian government to work with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE ) in order to facilitate dialogue will all stakeholders in the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States urges the Belarusian government to work with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE ) in order to facilitate dialogue will all stakeholders in the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"We urge the government of Belarus to accept the OSCE chairmanship's offer to facilitate dialogue and engage all stakeholders. We support international efforts to independently look into Belarus' electoral irregularities, the human rights abuses surrounding the election and the crackdown that has followed," Pompeo said.

The United States also urges the Belarusian government to release all detained activists, Pompeo said.

"We call for the immediate release of those unjustly detained and an accounting for those reported missing," Pompeo added.

