US Urges Belarusian Government to Engage in 'Genuine Dialogue' With Opposition - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The United States urges the Belarusian authorities to engaged in a "genuine dialogue" with opposition and hold free elections, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The United States once again calls on the Belarusian authorities to end the crackdown on members of civil society, the media, athletes, students, legal professionals and other citizens, immediately release all political prisoners, engage in a genuine dialogue with the democratic opposition and civil society, as called for in the OSCE Expert Mission report, and hold free and fair elections under international observation," Blinken said in a statement.

The secretary of state said the United States will continue working with the international community to hold to account those responsible for human rights violations and abuses in Belarus, as well as support human rights and fundamental freedoms in the country.

Earlier on Monday, the United States has imposed new sanctions against Belarus that target 23 Belorussian officials and 21 entities.