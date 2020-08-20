UrduPoint.com
US Urges Belarusian Government To Engage National Coordination Council - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

The United States calls on Belarusian government to engage the country's newly established National Coordination Council, US Secretary Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States calls on Belarusian government to engage the country's newly established National Coordination Council, US Secretary Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"We urge the Belarusian government to actively engage Belarusian society, including through the newly established National Coordination Council, in a way that reflects what the Belarusian people are demanding, for the sake of Belarus' future, and for a successful Belarus," Pompeo said.

