US Urges Belarusian Government to Engage National Coordination Council - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States calls on Belarusian government to engage the country's newly established National Coordination Council, US Secretary Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"We urge the Belarusian government to actively engage Belarusian society, including through the newly established National Coordination Council, in a way that reflects what the Belarusian people are demanding, for the sake of Belarus' future, and for a successful Belarus," Pompeo said.