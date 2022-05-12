UrduPoint.com

US Urges Cambodia To Implement ASEAN 5-Point Consensus On Myanmar - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Urges Cambodia to Implement ASEAN 5-Point Consensus on Myanmar - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) During a bilateral meeting in Washington earlier in the day, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman urged Foreign Minister of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn to seek the swift implementation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today in Washington with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn to discuss United States support for Cambodia's year as ASEAN Chair," the statement said on Wednesday. "She urged Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, in his role as ASEAN Special Envoy on Burma, to seek swift and full implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, including an immediate cessation of violence and dialogue with all parties concerned."

Sherman expressed US concerns about fundamental freedoms in Cambodia, including the prosecution of Kem Sokha and restrictions on civil society leaders in advance of the June 2022 commune elections and 2023 national elections, according to the statement.

On February 1, the Myanmar military assumed power after it accused the then-ruling National League for Democracy party of rigging the November 2020 general election. The military coup triggered a civil protests, resulting in the death of several hundred people.

In April 2021, the ASEAN held an emergency summit on Myanmar in Jakarta, reaching a Five-Point Consensus on immediate cessation of violence, dialogue establishment and humanitarian assistance. The consensus proved to be unsuccessful as the Myanmar military continued to crack down on civilian protests. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners Burma, the Myanmar military has killed more than 1,300 people and arrested more than 10,000 people.

The ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Washington Democracy Burma Civil Society Jakarta Kem Singapore Price Sherman Indonesia Myanmar Brunei United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam February April June November 2020 All Asia Election 2018

Recent Stories

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinf ..

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downi ..

2 hours ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

3 hours ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

3 hours ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

3 hours ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.