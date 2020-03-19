UrduPoint.com
US Urges Caracas To Release 6 Citgo Executives Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Pompeo

Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

US Urges Caracas to Release 6 Citgo Executives Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The United States has called on Caracas to free six Citgo executives on humanitarian grounds in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in statement on Thursday.

"With the Maduro regime now acknowledging that COVID-19 cases are appearing in Venezuela, we are extremely concerned about the risk for the five US citizens and one US resident from Citgo who are currently languishing in the notorious Helicoide prison in Caracas," Pompeo said. "They have already spent more than two years in jail without an ounce of evidence being brought against them; it is time to release them on humanitarian grounds."

Pompeo pointed out that the detained Americans all have weakened immune systems "due to cumulative health problems," thus, they are facing grave risk in case of getting infected.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) for assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the country approaches 40.

Earlier in the week, Maduro requested a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to aid in tackling coronavirus in the cash-strapped country.

In October 2017, the six executives of Cingo - a Houston-based refinery that is the US subsidiary of Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA - were detained by the Venezuelan government at a business meeting in the capital Caracas.

The State Department has said the six executives have been held without trial and denied contact with the department as well as with humanitarian organizations and religious groups.

