US Urges China To Allow Freedom Of Movement To Released Rights Lawyer Wang - State Dept

Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:55 PM





WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The United States is calling in China to allow freedom of movement for freed human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang and immediately release other rights activists, the US State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"The United States calls on the People's Republic of China (PRC) to allow human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang's freedom of movement, including the ability to join his family in Beijing, now that he has been released after five years of unjust detention," the release said. "We remain very concerned about reports of his declining physical and mental health, and of his mistreatment in prison.

"

Wang was among some 300 activists detained during the Chinese government's July 9, 2015, crackdown on legal advocates for the rule of law and human rights defenders.

"We continue to call for the release of all of those unjustly detained, such as Li Yuhan and Yu Wensheng, as well as other Chinese citizens who are in detention simply for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms in pursuit of a more equitable and just society, governed by the rule of law," the release added.

The US also calls on China to uphold its international human rights obligations and promises made in the Chinese constitution, the State Department said.

