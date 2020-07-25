US Urges China to Cease Malign Actions Rather Than Retaliate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The United States is calling on China to stop its malign activities instead of engaging in retaliation, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We urge the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] to cease these malign actions rather than engage in tit-for-tat retaliations," McEnany told reporters.

On Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston in two days over accusations it was engaged in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China also said the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to its embassy in Washington.

Earlier on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry announced the demand on the closure of the US Consulate-General in the city of Chengdu.