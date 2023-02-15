UrduPoint.com

US Urges China To Cooperate On Narcotics, Beijing Does Not Engage - Drug Policy Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 10:30 PM

The United States urges China to cooperate on addressing the illicit flow of narcotics, but Beijing chooses not to engage on the issue, Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Rahul Gupta said on Wednesday

"The bilateral relationship between the United States and the PRC is complex and characterized by competition, yet, there are areas in which we can cooperate, and counternarcotics is one. We're urging the PRC to join us in this action," Gupta said during testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "But rather than demonstrate global leadership ... the PRC is instead choosing to not engage."

Chinese suppliers provide drug precursor chemicals to cartels in Mexico, who then traffic narcotics into the US, Gupta said.

Two cartels in Mexico - the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels - are responsible for the majority of the fentanyl trafficked into the US, Drug Enforcement Administration head Anne Milgram also said during testimony to the committee.

Drug traffickers also often use Chinese money laundering operations to channel illicit funds back to Mexico, Milgram said.

The US continues to press China to take concrete action on the shipment of drug precursor chemicals, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd Robinson said.

Fentanyl is the deadliest threat facing the US today, Milgram added.

