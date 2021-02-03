UrduPoint.com
US Urges China To End Military, Economic Pressure Against Taiwan - State Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Urges China to End Military, Economic Pressure Against Taiwan - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States urges China to end its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan's democratically-elected leadership," Price said during a press briefing.

