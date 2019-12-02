UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges China To Honor 'One Country, Two Systems' Commitment To Hong Kong - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:17 PM

US Urges China to Honor 'One Country, Two Systems' Commitment to Hong Kong - Pompeo

The United States urges China to honor Hong Kong's semi-autonomous status and find a non-violent solution to the crisis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on at the University of Louisville in Kentucky on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The United States urges China to honor Hong Kong's semi-autonomous status and find a non-violent solution to the crisis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on at the University of Louisville in Kentucky on Monday.

In recent months, protesters in Hong Kong have demanded that Beijing honor its commitment to maintain the territory's semi-autonomous status as outlined in a 1997 treaty that transferred the city's sovereignty from the United Kingdom to Chinese rule, also known as the "one country, two systems," framework.

"The United States stands firmly in support of the Chinese leadership to honor that [treaty] commitment, asking everyone involved in the political process to do so without violence, and to find the resolution that honors 'one country, two systems' policy that the Chinese leadership signed up for," Pompeo said.

Top US diplomat noted that the people of Hong Kong desire to have the Chinese Communist Party live up to the promise that it made back in the 1997 treaty, which expires in 2047.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. The protesters now claim that the authorities are abusing their power to suppress them, a claim that the government has denied. So far, nearly 4,500 people have been detained, over 1,500 people have been hospitalized and more than 400 security personnel have been injured during the unrest.

Beijing has repeatedly insisted that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities.

Related Topics

Injured Resolution China Beijing Hong Kong Louisville United Kingdom United States June October From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

2 hours ago

Boy, 3, shot dead in Kiev in attack on lawmaker fa ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.