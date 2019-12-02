US Urges China to Honor 'One Country, Two Systems' Commitment to Hong Kong - Pompeo

The United States urges China to honor Hong Kong's semi-autonomous status and find a non-violent solution to the crisis, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on at the University of Louisville in Kentucky on Monday

In recent months, protesters in Hong Kong have demanded that Beijing honor its commitment to maintain the territory's semi-autonomous status as outlined in a 1997 treaty that transferred the city's sovereignty from the United Kingdom to Chinese rule, also known as the "one country, two systems," framework.

"The United States stands firmly in support of the Chinese leadership to honor that [treaty] commitment, asking everyone involved in the political process to do so without violence, and to find the resolution that honors 'one country, two systems' policy that the Chinese leadership signed up for," Pompeo said.

Top US diplomat noted that the people of Hong Kong desire to have the Chinese Communist Party live up to the promise that it made back in the 1997 treaty, which expires in 2047.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. The protesters now claim that the authorities are abusing their power to suppress them, a claim that the government has denied. So far, nearly 4,500 people have been detained, over 1,500 people have been hospitalized and more than 400 security personnel have been injured during the unrest.

Beijing has repeatedly insisted that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities.