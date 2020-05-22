US Urges China to Reconsider 'Disastrous' Proposed Legislation on Hong Kong - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Unites States wants China to reconsider plans to adopt national security legislation for Hong Kong , Secretary of State mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday, calling the proposed legislation "disastrous."

"The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations, and respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and civil liberties, which are key to preserving its special status under US law," Pompeo said. "Any decision impinging on Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory.

"

Beijing during its annual National People's Congress is reportedly considering legislation to ban secession and foreign interference in Hong Kong. The new national security law would forbid all seditious activities aimed at toppling the central government and external interference in Hong Kong's affairs, as well as terrorist acts in the city.