US Urges China to Reconsider 'Disastrous' Security Legislation for Hong Kong - Pompeo

The Unites States wants China to reconsider plans to adopt national security legislation for Hong Kong, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday, calling a draft law set for a vote later this month "disastrous

"The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, abide by its international obligations, and respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions, and civil liberties, which are key to preserving its special status under US law," Pompeo said. "Any decision impinging on Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory."

Beijing earlier on Friday during its annual National People's Congress (NPC) proposed legislation to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong.

Pompeo in his statement said Washington regards the legislation as a "death knell" for Hong Kong's autonomy.

"The decision to bypass Hong Kong's well-established legislative processes and ignore the will of the people of Hong Kong would be a death knell for the high degree of autonomy Beijing promised for Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-filed agreement."

The NPC is expected to vote on the bill at the end of the annual session, which began earlier on Friday and is likely to wrap up on May 28.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. Numerous demonstrators initially took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but riots continued and became violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Beijing has said that the situation in Hong Kong was the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities to avert violence and restore order